Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.42% Stock Price Loss

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.51M, closed the recent trade at $1.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.42% during that session. The IINN stock price is -81.75% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 44.53% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information
Sporting -0.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IINN stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 4.86%. Year-to-date, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd shares have moved 29.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) have changed 46.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 62370.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.32%, compared to 11.00% for the industry.
IINN Dividends
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between March 18 and March 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 9.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.49% with a share float percentage of 12.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IEQ Capital, LLC with over 51949.0 shares worth more than $77923.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, IEQ Capital, LLC held 0.46% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3999.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5998.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.