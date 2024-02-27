Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.42% Stock Price Loss

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.51M, closed the recent trade at $1.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.42% during that session. The IINN stock price is -81.75% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 44.53% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Sporting -0.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IINN stock price touched $1.37 or saw a rise of 4.86%. Year-to-date, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd shares have moved 29.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) have changed 46.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 62370.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.