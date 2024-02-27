Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Gain 0.76%, Marking Win By Bears

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) has seen 6.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.82M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.76% during that session. The ICCM stock price is -18.05% off its 52-week high price of $1.57 and 60.9% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Sporting 0.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ICCM stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 5.57%. Year-to-date, Icecure Medical Ltd shares have moved 24.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.