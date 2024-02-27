Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Gain 0.76%, Marking Win By Bears

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) has seen 6.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.82M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.76% during that session. The ICCM stock price is -18.05% off its 52-week high price of $1.57 and 60.9% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.
Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information
Sporting 0.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ICCM stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 5.57%. Year-to-date, Icecure Medical Ltd shares have moved 24.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Icecure Medical Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.61%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.80%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.17 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $939k and $710k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.60% for the current quarter and 43.70% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.72% over the past 5 years.
ICCM Dividends
Icecure Medical Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.64% with a share float percentage of 0.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Icecure Medical Ltd having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company.