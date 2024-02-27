How Will Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Perform In Months To Come?

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 5.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.81B, closed the last trade at $5.47 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The JOBY stock price is -119.01% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 32.72% above the 52-week low of $3.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.01 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Sporting 0.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JOBY stock price touched $5.47 or saw a rise of 15.59%. Year-to-date, Joby Aviation Inc shares have moved -17.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) have changed -4.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.79.