How Will Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ACHL) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.46M, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The ACHL stock price is -5.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.43 and 45.59% above the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 611.38K shares.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ACHL stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 4.9%. Year-to-date, Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR shares have moved 52.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) have changed 41.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 10050.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.