How Will Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ACHL) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.46M, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The ACHL stock price is -5.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.43 and 45.59% above the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 611.38K shares.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information
The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ACHL stock price touched $1.36 or saw a rise of 4.9%. Year-to-date, Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR shares have moved 52.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) have changed 41.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 10050.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.48%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.00% and -27.30% for the next quarter.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 47.25% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.20%.
ACHL Dividends
Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 05 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.