How Is The Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has a beta value of -0.10 and has seen 11.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.22B, closed the last trade at $63.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -0.44% during that session. The ZM stock price is -21.96% off its 52-week high price of $76.98 and 6.73% above the 52-week low of $58.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.60 million shares.

Sporting -0.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZM stock price touched $63.12 or saw a rise of 1.87%. Year-to-date, Zoom Video Communications Inc shares have moved -12.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) have changed -6.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.1.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zoom Video Communications Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.04%, compared to 22.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.70% and 8.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.70%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 billion for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -10.61% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.50%.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 20 and May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.59% with a share float percentage of 77.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zoom Video Communications Inc having a total of 1,007 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 23.42 million shares worth more than $1.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $903.39 million and represent 5.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.42% shares in the company for having 8.81 million shares of worth $556.34 million while later fund manager owns 7.14 million shares of worth $450.86 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.