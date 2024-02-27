How Is The Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 3.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $480.82M, closed the last trade at $7.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -4.61% during that session. The BYND stock price is -206.98% off its 52-week high price of $22.87 and 25.1% above the 52-week low of $5.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 million shares.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Sporting -4.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BYND stock price touched $7.45 or saw a rise of 8.48%. Year-to-date, Beyond Meat Inc shares have moved -16.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) have changed 5.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.91.