How Is The Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 3.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $480.82M, closed the last trade at $7.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -4.61% during that session. The BYND stock price is -206.98% off its 52-week high price of $22.87 and 25.1% above the 52-week low of $5.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 million shares.
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information
Sporting -4.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BYND stock price touched $7.45 or saw a rise of 8.48%. Year-to-date, Beyond Meat Inc shares have moved -16.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) have changed 5.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.91.
Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Beyond Meat Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.96%, compared to 13.30% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -62.69% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 34.78% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.
BYND Dividends
Beyond Meat Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders
Insiders own 4.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.70% with a share float percentage of 40.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Meat Inc having a total of 321 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 6.26 million shares worth more than $81.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.72% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Parkwood LLC, with the holding of over 5.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.09 million and represent 8.39% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 1.78 million shares of worth $23.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.58 million shares of worth $20.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.