How Is Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 19.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.13M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -7.70% during that session. The ASTI stock price is -20078.57% off its 52-week high price of $113.00 and -5.36% below the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 90660.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 88.10K shares.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Sporting -7.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ASTI stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 36.21%. Year-to-date, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc shares have moved -35.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) have changed -20.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 57740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.