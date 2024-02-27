How Is Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 19.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.13M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -7.70% during that session. The ASTI stock price is -20078.57% off its 52-week high price of $113.00 and -5.36% below the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 90660.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 88.10K shares.
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information
Sporting -7.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ASTI stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 36.21%. Year-to-date, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc shares have moved -35.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) have changed -20.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 57740.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -95.43% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 86.24% over the past 5 years.
ASTI Dividends
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 10.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.98% with a share float percentage of 11.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ascent Solar Technologies Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 2895.0 shares worth more than $71796.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.