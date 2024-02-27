Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06B, closed the last trade at $7.45 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.27% during that session. The HTZ stock price is -174.9% off its 52-week high price of $20.48 and 5.1% above the 52-week low of $7.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.32 million shares.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

Sporting 0.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HTZ stock price touched $7.45 or saw a rise of 2.23%. Year-to-date, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares have moved -28.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) have changed -15.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.29.