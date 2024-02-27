Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.12B, closed the recent trade at $17.17 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.26% during that session. The KMI stock price is -6.58% off its 52-week high price of $18.30 and 7.45% above the 52-week low of $15.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.60 million shares.

Sporting 0.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KMI stock price touched $17.17 or saw a rise of 1.55%. Year-to-date, Kinder Morgan Inc shares have moved -2.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have changed -1.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinder Morgan Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.21%, compared to 0.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.49 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.87% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 13.57% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.30%.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.13 at a share yield of 6.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.50% with a share float percentage of 73.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinder Morgan Inc having a total of 1,758 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 172.63 million shares worth more than $2.95 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 152.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.61 billion and represent 6.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 58.95 million shares of worth $1.01 billion while later fund manager owns 55.05 million shares of worth $940.55 million as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.