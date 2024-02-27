Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.95M, closed the recent trade at $3.66 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 22.74% during that session. The GFAI stock price is -908.2% off its 52-week high price of $36.90 and 44.26% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 230.73K shares.

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Sporting 22.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GFAI stock price touched $3.66 or saw a rise of 2.14%. Year-to-date, Guardforce AI Co Ltd shares have moved 10.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) have changed 54.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.