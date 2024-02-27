Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.95M, closed the recent trade at $3.66 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 22.74% during that session. The GFAI stock price is -908.2% off its 52-week high price of $36.90 and 44.26% above the 52-week low of $2.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 230.73K shares.
Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information
Sporting 22.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GFAI stock price touched $3.66 or saw a rise of 2.14%. Year-to-date, Guardforce AI Co Ltd shares have moved 10.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI) have changed 54.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.
GFAI Dividends
Guardforce AI Co Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 22.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.98% with a share float percentage of 2.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardforce AI Co Ltd having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc with over 64800.0 shares worth more than $0.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc held 0.94% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 38898.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.57% of shares outstanding.