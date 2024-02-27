Ford Motor Co. (F) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 40.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.48B, closed the last trade at $11.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.57% during that session. The F stock price is -27.2% off its 52-week high price of $15.20 and 20.59% above the 52-week low of $9.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 55.65 million shares.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) trade information

Sporting -1.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the F stock price touched $11.95 or saw a rise of 3.08%. Year-to-date, Ford Motor Co. shares have moved -0.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) have changed 6.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 152.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.87.