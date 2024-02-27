Energy Transfer LP. (NYSE:ET) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.93B, closed the recent trade at $14.82 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The ET stock price is -1.08% off its 52-week high price of $14.98 and 22.74% above the 52-week low of $11.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.89 million shares.

Sporting 0.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ET stock price touched $14.82 or saw a rise of 1.07%. Year-to-date, Energy Transfer LP shares have moved 7.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have changed 2.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 42.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Transfer LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.35%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 44.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.53 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.58 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.88% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 39.08% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.20%.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.25 at a share yield of 8.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.16% with a share float percentage of 37.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Transfer LP having a total of 1,129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 153.27 million shares worth more than $1.95 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackstone Inc held 4.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 65.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $833.88 million and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 62.02 million shares of worth $769.06 million while later fund manager owns 33.81 million shares of worth $419.26 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.