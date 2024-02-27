Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Shares Gain $0.03 After Investor Confidence Raised

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 13.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59B, closed the last trade at $1.79 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.70% during that session. The DNN stock price is -20.11% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 48.6% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.86 million shares.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Sporting 1.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DNN stock price touched $1.79 or saw a rise of 7.25%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp shares have moved 1.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) have changed -5.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.