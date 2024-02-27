Datasea Inc (DTSS): What Is Good About Stock?

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $270.30M, closed the last trade at $7.10 per share which meant it gained $1.63 on the day or 29.80% during that session. The DTSS stock price is -185.77% off its 52-week high price of $20.29 and 80.0% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.
Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information
Sporting 29.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DTSS stock price touched $7.10 or saw a rise of 32.19%. Year-to-date, Datasea Inc shares have moved 101.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) have changed 327.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 55730.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.
Datasea Inc (DTSS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 2.74% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.56% over the past 5 years.
DTSS Dividends
Datasea Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 43.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.45% with a share float percentage of 9.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Datasea Inc having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 32076.0 shares worth more than $29413.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.15% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 16136.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14796.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.