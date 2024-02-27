Datasea Inc (DTSS): What Is Good About Stock?

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $270.30M, closed the last trade at $7.10 per share which meant it gained $1.63 on the day or 29.80% during that session. The DTSS stock price is -185.77% off its 52-week high price of $20.29 and 80.0% above the 52-week low of $1.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) trade information

Sporting 29.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DTSS stock price touched $7.10 or saw a rise of 32.19%. Year-to-date, Datasea Inc shares have moved 101.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) have changed 327.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 55730.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.