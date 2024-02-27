Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $594.76M, closed the recent trade at $2.27 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.65% during that session. The DADA stock price is -390.75% off its 52-week high price of $11.14 and 40.09% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.37 million shares.

Sporting 3.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DADA stock price touched $2.27 or saw a rise of 3.4%. Year-to-date, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares have moved -31.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) have changed 12.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dada Nexus Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.72%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 190.00% and 130.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $437.69 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $414.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $387.91 million and $356.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.80% for the current quarter and 16.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.39% over the past 5 years.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.10% with a share float percentage of 24.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dada Nexus Ltd ADR having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd with over 10.78 million shares worth more than $24.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd held 4.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 7.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.03 million and represent 2.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 3.13 million shares of worth $7.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.97 million shares of worth $2.2 million as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.