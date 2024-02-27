CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Shares Are Up 18.39% YTD

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $122.93M, closed the recent trade at $1.84 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 11.21% during that session. The CTMX stock price is -21.2% off its 52-week high price of $2.23 and 43.48% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 320.99K shares.

Sporting 11.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CTMX stock price touched $1.84 or saw a rise of 0.54%. Year-to-date, CytomX Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 18.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have changed 15.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CytomX Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100.66%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 93.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 79.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.04 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $946k and $23.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2,124.10% for the current quarter and -11.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.43% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 95.34% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.90%.

CTMX Dividends

CytomX Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 25 and March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.20% with a share float percentage of 49.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CytomX Therapeutics Inc having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 6.6 million shares worth more than $11.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 9.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 6.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.34 million and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.27% shares in the company for having 2.18 million shares of worth $3.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.95 million shares of worth $1.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.