CXApp Inc. (CXAI) Is Up 61.31%, As Bears Mark A Gain

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 24.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.13M, closed the recent trade at $2.50 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 61.31% during that session. The CXAI stock price is -740.0% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 58.8% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 504.32K shares.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Sporting 61.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CXAI stock price touched $2.50. Year-to-date, CXApp Inc shares have moved 93.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) have changed 104.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.