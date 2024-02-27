Could American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) has seen 11.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.84M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 22.72% during that session. The AREB stock price is -1654.05% off its 52-week high price of $6.49 and 43.24% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 485.17K shares.

American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Sporting 22.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AREB stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 19.57%. Year-to-date, American Rebel Holdings Inc shares have moved 18.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AREB) have changed -3.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.