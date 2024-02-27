Could Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 14.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.52M, closed the recent trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 7.38% during that session. The ADN stock price is -670.83% off its 52-week high price of $1.85 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.
Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information
Sporting 7.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ADN stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc shares have moved 8.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) have changed 35.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.
Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.38%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.00%.
ADN Dividends
Advent Technologies Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 25.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.82% with a share float percentage of 15.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advent Technologies Holdings Inc having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with over 5.46 million shares worth more than $3.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. held 9.11% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.76 million and represent 2.16% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 0.76 million shares of worth $0.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $0.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.