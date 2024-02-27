Could Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) has a beta value of 0.09 and has seen 14.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.52M, closed the recent trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 7.38% during that session. The ADN stock price is -670.83% off its 52-week high price of $1.85 and 37.5% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Sporting 7.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ADN stock price touched $0.24 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc shares have moved 8.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) have changed 35.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.