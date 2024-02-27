Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has a beta value of 3.22 and has seen 22.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.99B, closed the last trade at $193.94 per share which meant it gained $27.96 on the day or 16.85% during that session. The COIN stock price is 0.15% off its 52-week high price of $193.64 and 76.06% above the 52-week low of $46.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.10 million shares.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Sporting 16.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the COIN stock price touched $193.94 or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc shares have moved 11.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed 60.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.