Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) has a beta value of 3.22 and has seen 22.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.99B, closed the last trade at $193.94 per share which meant it gained $27.96 on the day or 16.85% during that session. The COIN stock price is 0.15% off its 52-week high price of $193.64 and 76.06% above the 52-week low of $46.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.10 million shares.
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information
Sporting 16.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the COIN stock price touched $193.94 or saw a rise of 1.53%. Year-to-date, Coinbase Global Inc shares have moved 11.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) have changed 60.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Coinbase Global Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 163.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 172.97%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.90%.
1 have an estimated revenue figure of $130k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
COIN Dividends
Coinbase Global Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.22% with a share float percentage of 57.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coinbase Global Inc having a total of 1,074 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 13.7 million shares worth more than $980.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 7.21% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $796.12 million and represent 5.58% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.73% shares in the company for having 7.08 million shares of worth $531.82 million while later fund manager owns 4.68 million shares of worth $334.96 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.