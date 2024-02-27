Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 0.81%

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 2.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $645.90M, closed the last trade at $7.50 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The COGT stock price is -80.13% off its 52-week high price of $13.51 and 51.07% above the 52-week low of $3.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 million shares.

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the COGT stock price touched $7.50 or saw a rise of 26.9%. Year-to-date, Cogent Biosciences Inc shares have moved 27.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) have changed 69.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.23.