Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 6.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $984.96M, closed the last trade at $2.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -6.25% during that session. The CDE stock price is -78.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.55 and 21.57% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.44 million shares.

Sporting -6.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CDE stock price touched $2.55 or saw a rise of 6.59%. Year-to-date, Coeur Mining Inc shares have moved -21.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have changed -7.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.69.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coeur Mining Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 130.43%, compared to -1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $260 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.67% over the past 5 years.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.31% with a share float percentage of 75.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeur Mining Inc having a total of 278 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 32.64 million shares worth more than $92.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 31.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.15 million and represent 8.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 18.79 million shares of worth $41.71 million while later fund manager owns 14.12 million shares of worth $34.04 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.00% of company’s outstanding stock.