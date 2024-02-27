CISO Global Inc (CISO) Shares Are Up 13.19% YTD

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.72M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.50% during that session. The CISO stock price is -491.67% off its 52-week high price of $0.71 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.57 million shares.

CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Sporting 2.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CISO stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 49.96%. Year-to-date, CISO Global Inc shares have moved 13.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CISO Global Inc (NASDAQ:CISO) have changed 16.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.