Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) Has A Promising Outlook For 2024

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.69M, closed the recent trade at $3.88 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 11.17% during that session. The CLRB stock price is -12.89% off its 52-week high price of $4.38 and 66.49% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Sporting 11.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CLRB stock price touched $3.88 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Cellectar Biosciences Inc shares have moved 40.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) have changed 3.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.56.