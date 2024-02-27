Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) has a beta value of 2.60 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.07B, closed the recent trade at $14.39 per share which meant it gained $0.85 on the day or 6.24% during that session. The CUK stock price is -24.74% off its 52-week high price of $17.95 and 46.84% above the 52-week low of $7.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.
Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) trade information
Sporting 6.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CUK stock price touched $14.39 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Carnival plc ADR shares have moved -14.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) have changed -0.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.
Carnival plc ADR (CUK) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 0.10% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.90%. 1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.73 billion for the current quarter.
CUK Dividends
Carnival plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.09% with a share float percentage of 25.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival plc ADR having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aristeia Capital, LLC with over 13.69 million shares worth more than $232.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Aristeia Capital, LLC held 9.36% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the holding of over 3.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.18 million and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Innovator IBD 50 ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $4.17 million while later fund manager owns 54518.0 shares of worth $0.93 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.