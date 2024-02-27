Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) has a beta value of 2.60 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.07B, closed the recent trade at $14.39 per share which meant it gained $0.85 on the day or 6.24% during that session. The CUK stock price is -24.74% off its 52-week high price of $17.95 and 46.84% above the 52-week low of $7.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.90 million shares.

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Sporting 6.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CUK stock price touched $14.39 or saw a rise of 2.7%. Year-to-date, Carnival plc ADR shares have moved -14.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival plc ADR (NYSE:CUK) have changed -0.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.