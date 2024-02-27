Can Carnival Corp. (CCL) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 23.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.68B, closed the last trade at $14.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -2.95% during that session. The CCL stock price is -33.56% off its 52-week high price of $19.74 and 43.37% above the 52-week low of $8.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 31.11 million shares.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Sporting -2.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CCL stock price touched $14.78 or saw a rise of 5.32%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corp. shares have moved -20.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) have changed -10.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 88.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.