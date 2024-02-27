Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 17.48% Rise

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) has a beta value of 0.55 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.94M, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 17.48% during that session. The CLDI stock price is -1039.67% off its 52-week high price of $13.79 and 60.33% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 207.92K shares.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) trade information

Sporting 17.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CLDI stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 27.98%. Year-to-date, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc shares have moved -19.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 121.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) have changed 23.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.