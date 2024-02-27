Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 2.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.14B, closed the recent trade at $17.87 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The OWL stock price is -2.57% off its 52-week high price of $18.33 and 45.72% above the 52-week low of $9.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.14 million shares.

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OWL stock price touched $17.87 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, Blue Owl Capital Inc shares have moved 19.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) have changed 12.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.09.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blue Owl Capital Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 60.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.69%, compared to 6.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.30% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $478.6 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $509.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $377.4 million and $401.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.80% for the current quarter and 26.90% for the next.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 3.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.72% with a share float percentage of 91.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Owl Capital Inc having a total of 385 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 56.75 million shares worth more than $661.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital World Investors held 12.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 50.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $582.5 million and represent 11.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.85% shares in the company for having 22.03 million shares of worth $256.7 million while later fund manager owns 22.02 million shares of worth $256.53 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.84% of company’s outstanding stock.