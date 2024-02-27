Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX) Shares Gain $0.0 After Investor Confidence Raised

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) has a beta value of 2.37 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.72M, closed the recent trade at $0.16 per share which meant it 2.17% during that session. The BTTX stock price is -906.25% off its 52-week high price of $1.61 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 million shares.

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Sporting 2.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTTX stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 7.08%. Year-to-date, Better Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -17.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) have changed -13.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.