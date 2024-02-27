Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) tumbled -1.14%

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 13.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the last trade at $1.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.14% during that session. The TLRY stock price is -95.4% off its 52-week high price of $3.40 and 13.79% above the 52-week low of $1.50. The 3-month trading volume is 22.13 million shares.

Sporting -1.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TLRY stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 8.9%. Year-to-date, Tilray Brands Inc shares have moved -24.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have changed -12.56%.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tilray Brands Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.52%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.40% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200.12 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $232.3 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.57% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 90.61% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.00%.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 08 and April 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.09% with a share float percentage of 11.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray Brands Inc having a total of 416 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 7.6 million shares worth more than $19.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 1.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.82 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.96 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 7.98 million shares of worth $12.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.4 million shares of worth $5.72 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.