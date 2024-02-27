Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) swung 0.92%

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $348.39M, closed the last trade at $4.41 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The SUPV stock price is -11.11% off its 52-week high price of $4.90 and 60.09% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Sporting 0.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SUPV stock price touched $4.41 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares have moved 8.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have changed -3.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.