Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.24% Stock Price Gain

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 17.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.27B, closed the last trade at $8.52 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The BCS stock price is -1.29% off its 52-week high price of $8.63 and 26.88% above the 52-week low of $6.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.94 million shares.
Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information
Sporting 0.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BCS stock price touched $8.52 or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, Barclays plc ADR shares have moved 8.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) have changed 13.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.
Barclays plc ADR (BCS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Barclays plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.94%, compared to 5.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.80%.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.49% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 11.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.10%.
BCS Dividends
Barclays plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.13 at a share yield of 1.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.12% with a share float percentage of 4.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barclays plc ADR having a total of 344 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 17.97 million shares worth more than $141.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.47% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 16.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.0 million and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Value Series and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 7.17 million shares of worth $57.29 million while later fund manager owns 3.47 million shares of worth $27.72 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.