Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.24% Stock Price Gain

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 17.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.27B, closed the last trade at $8.52 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The BCS stock price is -1.29% off its 52-week high price of $8.63 and 26.88% above the 52-week low of $6.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.94 million shares.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BCS stock price touched $8.52 or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, Barclays plc ADR shares have moved 8.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) have changed 13.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.