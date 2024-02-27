Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (BAOS): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.02M, closed the recent trade at $3.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -4.93% during that session. The BAOS stock price is -610.37% off its 52-week high price of $23.30 and 8.54% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 70930.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.44K shares.
Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information
Sporting -4.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BAOS stock price touched $3.28 or saw a rise of 19.41%. Year-to-date, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd shares have moved -9.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) have changed -6.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 6170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.
BAOS Dividends
Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 67.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.02% with a share float percentage of 0.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with over 164.0 shares worth more than $944.0. As of May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held 0.01% of shares outstanding.