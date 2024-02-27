Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (BAOS): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.02M, closed the recent trade at $3.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -4.93% during that session. The BAOS stock price is -610.37% off its 52-week high price of $23.30 and 8.54% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 70930.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.44K shares.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Sporting -4.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BAOS stock price touched $3.28 or saw a rise of 19.41%. Year-to-date, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd shares have moved -9.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:BAOS) have changed -6.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 6170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.