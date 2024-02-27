Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 31.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $264.60B, closed the last trade at $33.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -0.91% during that session. The BAC stock price is -4.43% off its 52-week high price of $35.10 and 25.74% above the 52-week low of $24.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.76 million shares.

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) trade information

Sporting -0.91% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BAC stock price touched $33.61 or saw a rise of 1.78%. Year-to-date, Bank Of America Corp. shares have moved -0.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) have changed 0.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 62.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.