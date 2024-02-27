Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD): What Are The Positives?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 4.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.14B, closed the recent trade at $2.85 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.52% during that session. The BBD stock price is -24.56% off its 52-week high price of $3.55 and 23.16% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.28 million shares.

Sporting 2.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BBD stock price touched $2.85 or saw a rise of 0.7%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares have moved -18.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) have changed -9.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.75 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.22 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.74 billion and $9.84 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.10% for the current quarter and -36.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 17.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.70%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.00 at a share yield of 0.00%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.89% with a share float percentage of 18.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR having a total of 373 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 88.27 million shares worth more than $251.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 1.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 77.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $221.18 million and represent 1.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 38.83 million shares of worth $110.47 million while later fund manager owns 25.51 million shares of worth $72.58 million as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.