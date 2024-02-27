ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) Gained 34.20% In One Month

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $840.00M, closed the last trade at $8.75 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 4.79% during that session. The SPRY stock price is -10.29% off its 52-week high price of $9.65 and 70.86% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 392.49K shares.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) trade information

Sporting 4.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SPRY stock price touched $8.75 or saw a rise of 4.37%. Year-to-date, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 59.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPRY) have changed 34.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.05.