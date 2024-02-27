Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.46M, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.08% during that session. The ARQQ stock price is -166.13% off its 52-week high price of $1.65 and 37.1% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 708.40K shares.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Sporting 4.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ARQQ stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 5.92%. Year-to-date, Arqit Quantum Inc shares have moved 31.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) have changed 39.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.