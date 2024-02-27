Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.46M, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.08% during that session. The ARQQ stock price is -166.13% off its 52-week high price of $1.65 and 37.1% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 708.40K shares.
Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information
Sporting 4.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ARQQ stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 5.92%. Year-to-date, Arqit Quantum Inc shares have moved 31.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) have changed 39.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.11.
Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Arqit Quantum Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 78.95%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,791.80%. 1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.04 million for the current quarter.
ARQQ Dividends
Arqit Quantum Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders
Insiders own 54.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.50% with a share float percentage of 25.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arqit Quantum Inc having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl with over 9.93 million shares worth more than $12.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl held 6.96% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 1.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.09 million and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 1.58 million shares of worth $1.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.38 million shares of worth $0.82 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.