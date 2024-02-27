Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 2.29% Stock Price Incline

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) has a beta value of 2.45 and has seen 6.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.48B, closed the last trade at $4.92 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.29% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -52.24% off its 52-week high price of $7.49 and 64.02% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.62 million shares.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Sporting 2.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACHR stock price touched $4.92 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc shares have moved -19.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) have changed -1.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.56.