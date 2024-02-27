Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) has seen 8.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $4.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.46% during that session. The ALTM stock price is -53.38% off its 52-week high price of $7.27 and 12.45% above the 52-week low of $4.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.31 million shares.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

Sporting -1.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALTM stock price touched $4.74 or saw a rise of 5.58%. Year-to-date, Arcadium Lithium PLC shares have moved -30.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) have changed -6.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 71.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.65.