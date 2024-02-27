Analysts Are Recommending Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) As A Buy Candidate

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.22B, closed the recent trade at $60.51 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.07% during that session. The OXY stock price is -11.83% off its 52-week high price of $67.67 and 8.91% above the 52-week low of $55.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.42 million shares.

Sporting 0.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OXY stock price touched $60.51 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares have moved 1.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) have changed 3.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 52.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.74.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.86%, compared to 5.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -39.40% and 22.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.75 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.29 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -6.07% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.60%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 1.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.31% with a share float percentage of 73.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Occidental Petroleum Corp. having a total of 1,578 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 224.13 million shares worth more than $13.18 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 25.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 91.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.37 billion and represent 10.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.87% shares in the company for having 60.77 million shares of worth $3.57 billion while later fund manager owns 20.86 million shares of worth $1.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.