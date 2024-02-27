Analysts Are Recommending Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) As A Buy Candidate

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 5.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the last trade at $6.25 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 5.40% during that session. The INDI stock price is -77.92% off its 52-week high price of $11.12 and 25.28% above the 52-week low of $4.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.28 million shares.

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Sporting 5.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the INDI stock price touched $6.25 or saw a rise of 15.31%. Year-to-date, Indie Semiconductor Inc shares have moved -22.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ:INDI) have changed -7.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.29.