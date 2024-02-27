An In-Depth Look At The Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS) Stock

Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.00B, closed the recent trade at $3.15 per share which meant it lost -$1.46 on the day or -31.65% during that session. The TWKS stock price is -188.89% off its 52-week high price of $9.10 and -0.95% below the 52-week low of $3.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 647.93K shares.

Sporting -31.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TWKS stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 32.55%. Year-to-date, Thoughtworks Holding Inc shares have moved -34.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS) have changed -35.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.4.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Thoughtworks Holding Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -69.77%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -70.00% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $267.55 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $267.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $310.74 million and $307.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.90% for the current quarter and -12.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -69.55% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.20%.

TWKS Dividends

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.08% with a share float percentage of 96.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Thoughtworks Holding Inc having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Siemens Ag with over 24.15 million shares worth more than $77.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Siemens Ag held 7.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 11.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.15 million and represent 3.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 3.7 million shares of worth $11.81 million while later fund manager owns 3.53 million shares of worth $11.25 million as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.