An In-Depth Look At The Expensify Inc (EXFY) Stock

Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $184.10M, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 16.76% during that session. The EXFY stock price is -351.85% off its 52-week high price of $9.76 and 29.63% above the 52-week low of $1.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 606.66K shares.

Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

Sporting 16.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the EXFY stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 0.92%. Year-to-date, Expensify Inc shares have moved -12.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) have changed 25.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.24.