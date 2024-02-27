An In-Depth Look At Kopin Corp. (KOPN)

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) has a beta value of 2.37 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $279.26M, closed the last trade at $2.44 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.83% during that session. The KOPN stock price is -15.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.82 and 61.48% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

Sporting 3.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KOPN stock price touched $2.44 or saw a rise of 10.62%. Year-to-date, Kopin Corp. shares have moved 20.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) have changed 25.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kopin Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 83.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.03 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $12.18 million and $10.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -25.90% for the current quarter and 7.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 25.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 12 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.16% with a share float percentage of 32.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kopin Corp. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 14.55 million shares worth more than $31.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 12.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.74 million and represent 4.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.25% shares in the company for having 3.71 million shares of worth $7.98 million while later fund manager owns 1.12 million shares of worth $2.4 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.