An Analysis Of Galera Therapeutics Inc (GRTX) Stock

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 3.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.44M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it 3.23% during that session. The GRTX stock price is -1789.47% off its 52-week high price of $3.59 and 52.63% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Sporting 3.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GRTX stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 13.24%. Year-to-date, Galera Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 32.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) have changed 10.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.