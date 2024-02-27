Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $527.03M, closed the recent trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.61% during that session. The AMRN stock price is -68.22% off its 52-week high price of $2.17 and 49.61% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.

Sporting 6.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AMRN stock price touched $1.29. Year-to-date, Amarin Corp ADR shares have moved 48.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) have changed -2.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.46.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amarin Corp ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 108.33%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.81 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $90.25 million and $81.23 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -29.30% for the current quarter and -27.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.85% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 39.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.90%.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corp ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on February 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.85% with a share float percentage of 23.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amarin Corp ADR having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kynam Capital Management, LP with over 12.0 million shares worth more than $14.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Kynam Capital Management, LP held 12.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.42 million and represent 11.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.85% shares in the company for having 3.81 million shares of worth $4.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $0.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.