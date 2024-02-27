Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) Shares Are Down -44.51% So Far This Year

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.15M, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 21.33% during that session. The ALGS stock price is -93.41% off its 52-week high price of $1.76 and 40.66% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 365.02K shares.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Sporting 21.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALGS stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, Aligos Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 37.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) have changed 30.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.67.