Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) Shares Are Down -44.51% So Far This Year

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.15M, closed the last trade at $0.91 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 21.33% during that session. The ALGS stock price is -93.41% off its 52-week high price of $1.76 and 40.66% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 365.02K shares.
Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information
Sporting 21.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALGS stock price touched $0.91 or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, Aligos Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 37.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS) have changed 30.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.67.
Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Aligos Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.67%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.10% and 49.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.6 million for the current quarter.
ALGS Dividends
Aligos Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 21.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.14% with a share float percentage of 80.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aligos Therapeutics Inc having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 3.95 million shares worth more than $3.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, EcoR1 Capital, LLC held 9.08% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.44 million and represent 8.15% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 0.71 million shares of worth $0.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.