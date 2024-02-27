Agiliti Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI) has seen 31.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33B, closed the last trade at $9.86 per share which meant it gained $2.22 on the day or 29.06% during that session. The AGTI stock price is -98.68% off its 52-week high price of $19.59 and 48.58% above the 52-week low of $5.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 272.66K shares.

Sporting 29.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AGTI stock price touched $9.86 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Agiliti Inc shares have moved 24.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI) have changed 34.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.03.

Agiliti Inc (AGTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agiliti Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.29%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -38.90% and -20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $291.41 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $315.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $281.68 million and $299.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.50% for the current quarter and 5.10% for the next.

AGTI Dividends

Agiliti Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.78% with a share float percentage of 102.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agiliti Inc having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Thomas H Lee Partners LP with over 98.2 million shares worth more than $1.62 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Thomas H Lee Partners LP held 72.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.52 million and represent 4.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 3.43 million shares of worth $56.56 million while later fund manager owns 3.37 million shares of worth $55.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.