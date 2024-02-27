Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) has a beta value of 3.60 and has seen 5.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.47B, closed the last trade at $37.35 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 1.00% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -40.51% off its 52-week high price of $52.48 and 76.44% above the 52-week low of $8.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.22 million shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Sporting 1.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AFRM stock price touched $37.35 or saw a rise of 3.69%. Year-to-date, Affirm Holdings Inc shares have moved -23.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) have changed -8.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.