A Detailed Analysis Of QuantumScape Corp (QS)

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) has a beta value of 4.79 and has seen 6.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.03B, closed the last trade at $6.19 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 2.48% during that session. The QS stock price is -123.91% off its 52-week high price of $13.86 and 19.39% above the 52-week low of $4.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.56 million shares.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Sporting 2.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QS stock price touched $6.19 or saw a rise of 9.5%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corp shares have moved -10.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) have changed -6.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 55.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.17.